CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, February 7, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;39;NE;7;87%

Chester;Showers;38;N;7;89%

Danbury;Showers;35;ENE;5;95%

Groton;Showers;38;N;6;100%

Hartford;Showers;36;N;7;92%

Meriden;Showers;35;N;5;92%

New Haven;Showers;38;N;5;92%

Oxford;Showers;34;ENE;10;100%

Willimantic;Showers;35;NNE;5;95%

Windsor Locks;Showers;34;NNW;5;96%

_____

