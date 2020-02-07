https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15037468.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, February 7, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;39;NE;7;87%
Chester;Showers;38;N;7;89%
Danbury;Showers;35;ENE;5;95%
Groton;Showers;38;N;6;100%
Hartford;Showers;36;N;7;92%
Meriden;Showers;35;N;5;92%
New Haven;Showers;38;N;5;92%
Oxford;Showers;34;ENE;10;100%
Willimantic;Showers;35;NNE;5;95%
Windsor Locks;Showers;34;NNW;5;96%
_____
