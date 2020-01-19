https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14987488.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, January 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;33;WSW;9;100%
Chester;Cloudy;36;N;7;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;33;WSW;7;95%
Groton;Cloudy;39;W;7;100%
Hartford;Cloudy;23;NNE;7;87%
Meriden;Cloudy;26;S;3;95%
New Haven;Cloudy;39;SW;10;88%
Oxford;Cloudy;34;SW;8;93%
Willimantic;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;21;N;3;92%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
