CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, January 19, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;33;WSW;9;100%

Chester;Cloudy;36;N;7;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;33;WSW;7;95%

Groton;Cloudy;39;W;7;100%

Hartford;Cloudy;23;NNE;7;87%

Meriden;Cloudy;26;S;3;95%

New Haven;Cloudy;39;SW;10;88%

Oxford;Cloudy;34;SW;8;93%

Willimantic;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;21;N;3;92%

_____

