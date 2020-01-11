https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14967105.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, January 11, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;3;92%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;5;93%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;7;79%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;5;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;48;S;5;79%
Meriden;Cloudy;44;SSE;5;88%
New Haven;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;92%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;47;SSW;5;86%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;88%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;45;S;6;82%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
