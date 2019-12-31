https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14940955.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 31, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;38;NNE;14;87%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;36;N;12;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;34;NE;9;92%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;39;NNE;14;95%
Hartford;Cloudy;34;N;13;92%
Meriden;Cloudy;34;N;12;92%
New Haven;Cloudy;36;N;14;92%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;33;NNE;18;95%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;36;N;7;92%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;33;N;14;91%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
