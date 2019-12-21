CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, December 21, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;19;NW;6;75%

Chester;Mostly clear;21;N;8;68%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;17;Calm;0;70%

Groton;Clear;21;N;7;70%

Hartford;Clear;21;N;5;62%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;17;Calm;0;76%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;22;NNW;3;65%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;17;NNW;7;73%

Willimantic;Clear;16;Calm;0;80%

Windsor Locks;Clear;15;NW;6;76%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather