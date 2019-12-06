CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, December 6, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;31;W;10;69%

Chester;Mostly clear;30;NW;5;69%

Danbury;Clear;32;W;9;58%

Groton;Clear;32;WNW;7;58%

Hartford;Clear;32;WNW;8;56%

Meriden;Clear;29;Calm;0;74%

New Haven;Clear;37;N;5;52%

Oxford;Mostly clear;30;W;5;65%

Willimantic;Clear;30;NW;7;58%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;31;WNW;13;56%

_____

