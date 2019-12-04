https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14880451.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;28;WNW;7;78%
Chester;Cloudy;28;WNW;5;63%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;28;WSW;3;71%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;27;NW;9;71%
Hartford;Cloudy;24;SSE;5;84%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;19;SSE;3;91%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;33;W;6;63%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;25;WNW;8;81%
Willimantic;Cloudy;27;N;5;66%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;28;W;7;63%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments