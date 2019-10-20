https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14547914.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;46;N;2;87%
Chester;Showers;45;Calm;0;87%
Danbury;Showers;36;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Showers;40;NNE;3;96%
Hartford;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;88%
Meriden;Showers;39;Calm;0;88%
New Haven;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;88%
Oxford;Showers;38;ENE;3;92%
Willimantic;Clear;36;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Clear;40;Calm;0;82%
_____
