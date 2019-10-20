CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 20, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;46;N;2;87%

Chester;Showers;45;Calm;0;87%

Danbury;Showers;36;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Showers;40;NNE;3;96%

Hartford;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;88%

Meriden;Showers;39;Calm;0;88%

New Haven;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;88%

Oxford;Showers;38;ENE;3;92%

Willimantic;Clear;36;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Clear;40;Calm;0;82%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather