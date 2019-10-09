CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 9, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;53;NNE;10;87%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;7;81%

Danbury;Clear;52;ENE;8;80%

Groton;Cloudy;59;NNE;13;61%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;53;NNE;6;82%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;52;N;7;82%

New Haven;Mostly clear;56;NNE;9;80%

Oxford;Clear;51;NNE;12;85%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;50;N;5;92%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;51;N;7;82%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather