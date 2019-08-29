CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 29, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;4;99%

Chester;Partly cloudy;67;N;4;97%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%

Groton;Cloudy;73;N;7;87%

Hartford;Showers;69;Calm;0;92%

Meriden;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;3;90%

Oxford;Cloudy;66;NNW;7;93%

Willimantic;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%

_____

