CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, August 23, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Rain;70;WNW;4;97%
Chester;Cloudy;72;NW;7;100%
Danbury;Showers;69;E;5;86%
Groton;Showers;75;NW;7;84%
Hartford;Cloudy;72;NW;9;68%
Meriden;Cloudy;69;N;5;75%
New Haven;Showers;76;NNW;5;84%
Oxford;Cloudy;66;N;10;88%
Willimantic;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;87%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;69;WNW;5;83%
