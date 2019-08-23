CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, August 23, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Rain;70;WNW;4;97%

Chester;Cloudy;72;NW;7;100%

Danbury;Showers;69;E;5;86%

Groton;Showers;75;NW;7;84%

Hartford;Cloudy;72;NW;9;68%

Meriden;Cloudy;69;N;5;75%

New Haven;Showers;76;NNW;5;84%

Oxford;Cloudy;66;N;10;88%

Willimantic;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;87%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;69;WNW;5;83%

