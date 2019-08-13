https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14299869.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 13, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;71;SW;6;84%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;6;88%
Danbury;Cloudy;72;WSW;5;73%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;5;73%
Hartford;Cloudy;72;S;3;81%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;76;N;5;81%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;83%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;81%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;71;S;5;72%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
