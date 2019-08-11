CT Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EDT Sunday, August 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;75;NNW;8;46%

Chester;Mostly sunny;77;N;7;41%

Danbury;Sunny;73;N;5;45%

Groton;Sunny;78;WNW;6;38%

Hartford;Partly sunny;74;N;6;45%

Meriden;Mostly sunny;75;NW;9;42%

New Haven;Sunny;76;N;7;44%

Oxford;Sunny;70;N;10;54%

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;73;NW;10;49%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;8;47%

