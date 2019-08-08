https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14289274.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EDT Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;83;SW;11;62%
Chester;Sunny;84;SW;9;54%
Danbury;Mostly sunny;82;WSW;7;54%
Groton;Sunny;82;SSW;10;62%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;85;WSW;10;49%
Meriden;Mostly sunny;83;N;5;54%
New Haven;Sunny;83;SW;10;60%
Oxford;Sunny;81;N;7;60%
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;83;W;8;58%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;12;52%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
