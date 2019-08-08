CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EDT Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;83;SW;11;62%

Chester;Sunny;84;SW;9;54%

Danbury;Mostly sunny;82;WSW;7;54%

Groton;Sunny;82;SSW;10;62%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;85;WSW;10;49%

Meriden;Mostly sunny;83;N;5;54%

New Haven;Sunny;83;SW;10;60%

Oxford;Sunny;81;N;7;60%

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;83;W;8;58%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;12;52%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather