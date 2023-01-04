CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

_____

800 FPUS51 KBOX 040901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

CTZ002-041700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Areas of fog. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ003-041700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ004-041700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

