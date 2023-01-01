CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 31, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Sun Jan 1 2023

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

