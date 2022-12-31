CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022

_____

338 FPUS51 KBOX 310901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

CTZ002-311700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain likely this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 40.

CTZ003-311700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 40.

CTZ004-311700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 40.

