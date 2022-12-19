CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022

782 FPUS51 KBOX 190901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

CTZ002-191700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Much cooler with lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ003-191700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Much cooler with lows around 20. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ004-191700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Much cooler with lows around 20. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

