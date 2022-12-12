CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022

_____

762 FPUS51 KBOX 120901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

CTZ002-121700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ003-121700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ004-121700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

