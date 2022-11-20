CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 19, 2022

729 FPUS51 KBOX 200809

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

308 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

CTZ002-200915-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

308 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ003-200915-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

308 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-200915-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

308 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

