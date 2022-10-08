CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022

325 FPUS51 KBOX 080801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

CTZ002-082000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ003-082000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ004-082000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

