CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

253 FPUS51 KBOX 150801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

CTZ002-152000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-152000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-152000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

