CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

522 FPUS51 KBOX 250801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

CTZ002-252000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ003-252000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ004-252000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

