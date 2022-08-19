CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022

_____

481 FPUS51 KBOX 190801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 19 2022

CTZ002-192000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-192000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-192000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather