CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 15, 2022

_____

409 FPUS51 KBOX 160801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022

CTZ002-162000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-162000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ004-162000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

