CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022

_____

003 FPUS51 KBOX 170801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

CTZ002-172000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-172000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph

after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ004-172000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather