CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

_____

766 FPUS51 KBOX 260807

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Thu May 26 2022

CTZ002-262000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ003-262000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ004-262000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather