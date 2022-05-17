CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

220 FPUS51 KBOX 170807

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

CTZ002-172000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

$$

CTZ003-172000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

$$

CTZ004-172000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather