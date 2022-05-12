CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ 741 FPUS51 KBOX 120808 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EDT Thu May 12 2022 CTZ002-122000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ003-122000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ004-122000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EDT Thu May 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather