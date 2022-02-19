CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022 _____ 264 FPUS51 KBOX 190908 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 CTZ002-192100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. $$ CTZ003-192100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. $$ CTZ004-192100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather