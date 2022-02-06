CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 20. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 20. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow and rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

