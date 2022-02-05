CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 4, 2022

_____

764 FPUS51 KBOX 050820

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

319 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

CTZ002-050930-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

319 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Near steady

temperature around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Colder

with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ003-050930-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

319 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Near steady

temperature around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ004-050930-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

319 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

