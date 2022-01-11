CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

_____

684 FPUS51 KBOX 110926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Tue Jan 11 2022

CTZ002-112100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 5 above. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Temperature

rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows zero to

5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

30s.

$$

CTZ003-112100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 12. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 3 above. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to

5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

30s.

$$

CTZ004-112100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 4 above. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to

5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

