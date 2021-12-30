CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

137 FPUS51 KBOX 300854

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

353 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021

CTZ002-301000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

353 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Patchy dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of very light drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-301000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

353 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of very light drizzle

with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of very light drizzle in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Much cooler

with lows around 20. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-301000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

353 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of very light drizzle

with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of very light drizzle in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

