CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021

_____

168 FPUS51 KBOX 270808

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

307 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

CTZ002-270915-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

307 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ003-270915-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

307 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ004-270915-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

307 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather