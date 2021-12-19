CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 18, 2021

420 FPUS51 KBOX 190927

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

CTZ002-192100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 18. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ003-192100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 17. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ004-192100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 18. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

