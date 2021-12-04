CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021

253 FPUS51 KBOX 040723

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

223 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021

CTZ002-040900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

223 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain

likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and sleet.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ003-040900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

223 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around

40 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, sleet and freezing rain likely.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CTZ004-040900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

223 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around

40 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers, freezing rain and

sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

