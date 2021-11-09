CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021 _____ 570 FPUS51 KBOX 090926 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021 CTZ002-092100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ003-092100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ004-092100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather