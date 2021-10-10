CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 9, 2021

_____

112 FPUS51 KBOX 100826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

CTZ002-102000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ003-102000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ004-102000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

