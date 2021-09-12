CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 11, 2021 _____ 316 FPUS51 KBOX 120826 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021 CTZ002-122000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ003-122000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ004-122000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather