CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021 _____ 239 FPUS51 KBOX 260658 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 257 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021 CTZ002-260800- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 257 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ003-260800- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 257 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ004-260800- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 257 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.