CTZ002-282000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
426 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-282000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
426 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-282000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
426 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$