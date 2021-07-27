CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021

_____

494 FPUS51 KBOX 270827

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

CTZ002-272000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-272000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-272000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather