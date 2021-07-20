CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021 _____ 725 FPUS51 KBOX 200826 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021 CTZ002-202000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ003-202000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ004-202000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather