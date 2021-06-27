CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021

694 FPUS51 KBOX 270826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

CTZ002-272000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ003-272000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index

values up to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ004-272000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

