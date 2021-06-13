CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 12, 2021 _____ 642 FPUS51 KBOX 130826 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 CTZ002-132000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cooler with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ CTZ003-132000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ CTZ004-132000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather