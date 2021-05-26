CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 25, 2021 _____ 274 FPUS51 KBOX 260826 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Wed May 26 2021 CTZ002-262000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Wed May 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ003-262000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Wed May 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ004-262000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Wed May 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather