108 FPUS51 KBOX 210737

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

336 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

CTZ002-210845-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

336 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-210845-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

336 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-210845-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

336 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Much cooler with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

