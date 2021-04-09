CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 8, 2021

155 FPUS51 KBOX 090816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

CTZ002-092000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-092000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-092000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

