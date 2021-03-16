CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021

_____

606 FPUS51 KBOX 160816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

CTZ002-162000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-162000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-162000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather